During a meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday, March 2, Manchester City School Director Dr. Joey Vaughn put to rest rumors that have been circulating concerning allegations of inappropriate conduct between a Manchester Police Officer and an employee of Manchester City Schools.
Vaughn told the aldermen that upon receiving an anonymous letter in October of 2020, administrators immediately investigated the alleged incident.
"On the day the letter was received, we investigated the allegations being made," Vaughn said.
Vaugh said that video of the time in question shows "an officer coming in and out the side of the building to bring lunch to an employee and others at different times during the day."
"However, in the video we watched, there was no indication of inappropriate behavior," Vaughn said.
Vaughn did note that school procedure calls for all visitors, including law enforcement to check in at the school office.
Vaughn's investigation included a discussion with (an unnamed) employee in question. And Vaughn reiterated that there was no indication of inappropriate behavior at the school or during the school day.
Vaughn spoke with the school principal today, who told the director that since the October letter there have been no issues reported.
"I know that at Manchester City Schools, we've taken care of our business and there was no indication of anything that would justify anything other than the investigation that we've done," Vaughn said.
The issue was brought to the board by a public comment submitted to the board by former alderman Cheryl Swan and read by City Attorney Gerald Ewell. Swan alleges in the letter that MPD "Capt. Nilesh Patel ... was caught having inappropriate behavior with a female in the city school during school hours while filling in for and SRO."
Swan's letter mentions to two other separate incidents involving Patel's alleged participation in a traffic stop and the apprehension of the three subjects following a THP initiated pursuit on Feb. 7.
The Manchester Times has not been able to verify or refute the validity of any of Swan's statements.