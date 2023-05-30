Virtual Academy conducts graduation ceremony

Virtual Graduation photo 02.jpg

Coffee County Virtual Academy Valedictorian Aaliyah Wieland speaks to her fellow graduates during the academy’s graduation ceremony Thursday, May 25 on the Manchester town square.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Members of the Coffee County Virtual Academy Class of 2023 gathered with their families and friends for a sunset graduation ceremony on the historic Manchester town square Thursday, May 25.

The students took their seats while an electric guitar rang out the Pomp and Circumstance, perhaps better known as the graduation march. While the Class of 2023 is the second class of students to graduate from the Virtual Academy, it is the first class to have its own solo graduation ceremony, separate from the Coffee County Central High School ceremony.

