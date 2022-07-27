Vol-State walkers pass through Manchester

Ultra-runners Jessica Nowak of Indiana, Matt Burke of Huntsville and Jessica LeBelle , of Chatham, Ontario, cross the Duck River as participants in the 314 mille Vol-State Unaided Journey Run. 

 John Coffelt, Editor

How far would you drive to walk 314 miles?

For many of the people trekking their way through Coffee County over the last few days, they have travelled from across the country to do just that.

