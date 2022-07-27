Vol-State walkers pass through Manchester

How far would you drive to walk 314 miles?
For many of the people trekking their way through Coffee County over the last few days, they have travelled from across the country to do just that.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 5:24 pm
The Vol-State journey run passed through Manchester last week on a 314-mile foot trip from the Missouri line to Sand Mountain Ga. This endeavor pits participants against the heat, rain and the occasional roadkill without aid, relying only on what they can carry and their wits to crisscross the state.
The reason?
“For fun,” said Vol-State runner Jessica Nowack. “You can find places to rest wherever, but you have to go on foot. You can’t get in any car.”
She said that some runners will sleep in hotels if they are on the course, other times they sleep on church steps, cemeteries, benches in towns.
“…Anywhere you can lay down,” she said. But most nights, rest is fleeting. According to related social media posts, it’s about two hours a night, if they’re lucky.
Jessica LeBelle from Ontario said she got involved as an ultra-runner.
“We run hundred milers,” LeBelle said, as she her group crossed the Duck River leading into town. The women’s trio of runners entered Manchester about 9 a.m. Tuesday. They are only a small part of the 113 starters. It’s too early to say how many will finish, but only about 75% will finish the journey, the group estimated.
The event started July 14 and as of Thursday, July 21, about 20 people had finished the course. According to race support posts, this year’s weather was a struggle
“for the first time we saw "real" vol state weather. those up on the Cumberland Plateau got off light. The heat index was a comfortable 98,” it reads
Some runners faced a heat index reaching 119 by midafternoon Wednesday,
“Entering jasper was like climbing into a blast furnace 108 degrees is not 119.
but it is plenty hot,” the post reads.
The Vol-State begins with a ferry ride across the Mississippi River, from Missouri to Kentucky, and finishes at “the Rock,” atop Sand Mountain in Northeast Georgia.
