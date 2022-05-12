Millennium Rep's Wee Actors Guild (ages 12 and under) and Homeschool Enrichment Program (8 - 18) bring a Rotten to the Core clash between good and evil to the stage. Little local villains won't want to miss Disney's Descendants, opening Friday, May 13 at the Manchester Art Center.
The troublemaking kids of Disney’s evil villains head to school with the children of their sworn enemies. Do they carry on their parents’ wicked ways, or do they learn to be good? Featuring all the characters and hit songs from the popular Disney Channel films.
Directed by Hope Petty, Descendants runs May 13 - 22. Wee Actors performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays; Homeschool Program shows are at 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Tickets are $12, $10 for seniors/military, $5 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org, or call 931.570.4489. The Manchester Arts Center is located at 128 E. Main St.
Descendants is sponsored by Stone Fort Mortgage and by Ultimate Health, and the Millennium 2022 season is sponsored by Capstar Bank.