Crime story

Manchester Police responded to Los Three Amigos on Woodbury Highway to a complaint that two diners had left without paying.

According to the police report, officers were advised of a description of a male and female who were served and then left the restaurant without paying on Jan. 10.

Officers made contact with the subjects on Hayfield Square and did a warrant check on both subjects. The female, Julianna Leaser had an active warrant from Colorado with full extradition. The male subject did not have any outstanding warrants, and returned to the restaurant to pay for the meal.

The female was transported to Coffee County Jail where a warrant for fugitive for justice was served. She was held on a $75,000 bond, according to Mobile Patrol.

  

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Tags

Staff Writer

