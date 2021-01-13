Manchester Police responded to Los Three Amigos on Woodbury Highway to a complaint that two diners had left without paying.
According to the police report, officers were advised of a description of a male and female who were served and then left the restaurant without paying on Jan. 10.
Officers made contact with the subjects on Hayfield Square and did a warrant check on both subjects. The female, Julianna Leaser had an active warrant from Colorado with full extradition. The male subject did not have any outstanding warrants, and returned to the restaurant to pay for the meal.
The female was transported to Coffee County Jail where a warrant for fugitive for justice was served. She was held on a $75,000 bond, according to Mobile Patrol.