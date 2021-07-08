On the anniversary of the filing of a lawsuit against the City of Manchester last July, Tennessee Riverkeeper group has released a map of overflow hotspots in the Manchester area.
The lawsuit against the City of Manchester said that 33 million gallons of untreated sewage was released into the environment.
The map shows the top sewage overflow hotspots in Manchester over a four year period that are responsible for 219 overflows, totaling over 22 million gallons of sewage.
The map shows 11 overflows locations across Manchester from Dave King Park, across from Coffee County Raider Academy, Grindstone Hollow (near Oakdale St.) to two near S. Spring Street.
The case against Manchester is ongoing. The largest of the spills occurred in the vicinity of the Little Duck River near the Riverview area when bypass pumps ran out of fuel over the weekend of May 15, 2020 during an ongoing sewer rehabilitation project by the now-defunct J&H Contractors.
According to David Whiteside, Founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper, the Tennessee Riverkeeper filed suit against the City of Manchester on July 9, 2020, alleges violations of the City’s NPDES permit and the Clean Water Act (CWA).
The complaint alleges three hundred thirty-six (336) violations due to sanitary sewer overflows within the past five years and over thirty three million nine hundred thirty thousand five hundred ninety-five (33,930,595) gallons of untreated sewage released into the environment.
“Everyone knows sewage and pollution is gross, but it can make people sick too. When raw sewage is discharged into surface water it carries with it bacteria and pathogens that can be a threat to public health. In a modern society, sewage pollution should be properly maintained, not discharged in our streets, creeks, and rivers,” according to Whiteside.
The complaint also alleges the City violated its permit and the CWA by failing to impose and observe moratoriums above chronic overflow points. The permit states, in part: “No new or additional flows shall be added upstream of any point in the collection or transmission system that experiences greater than five sanitary sewer overflows and/or releases per year or would otherwise overload any portion of the system.” Permit §2.3.3.d. Chronic overflows are defined as greater than five overflow events in a year. The complaint alleges chronic overflows have occurred without moratoriums at nine points, including Manhole A-36, Manhole A-37, Manhole A-41 at 105 Moore St, Manhole A-45 at Spring St, Manhole B-43 at Fred Deadman Park, Manhole E-42 at Timbercrest, Manhole G-11 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Manhole G-74 at McAurthur, and Manhole I-141 at Skinner Flatt.
The complaint further alleges the violations have had an adverse impact on the Duck River, Tennessee River and their tributaries, and that members of Riverkeeper have been suffered an injury to their recreational, aesthetic, and environmental interests
“The Duck River is the water source for approximately 250,000 Tennesseans. It is a significant tributary of the Tennessee River, and one of the state’s most scenic places. The Duck River is one of the most biologically diverse waterways in the world. ” added David Whiteside.
The City filed an answer to the complaint on Sept. 29, 2020. It admitted that it reported the overflows to TDEC but denied violations of the CWA. The City also admitted that the overflows at the alleged chronic overflow points occurred but denied that a moratorium was required.
The Court scheduled conference for Feb. 17, 2021 where a discovery plan was discussed.
“Manchester is a lovely town with modern infrastructure. Manchester needs to ensure that they are maintaining their existing infrastructure while they are growing. Otherwise the sewage pollution problems will worsen. Sewage pollution diminishes quality of life, lowers property values, and threatens public health,” added David Whiteside.