Manchester Water and Sewer Board approved an initial outlay to get rolling on a expansion project that would take the existing plant from its current capacity of 4.3 million gallons per day (MGD) to 6.9 MGD with a stormwater peak of 21 MGD. The proposed expansion will cost an estimated $55 million and will likely run 57 months.
The 6.9 MGD is the limit by the state of effluent (treated wastewater discharge) that can be released at the current discharge point in the Duck River.
Longtime sewer plant designer Bill Griggs of Griggs & Maloney, Inc., the engineer who designed the current plant plus the one in Tullahoma, told the Water and Sewer Board that because of the existing structures that can be reused at the current plant, he recommends the system over a sequencing batch reactor like the one he designed for Tullahoma. Both designs’ estimated costs were similar.
“Your operators are used to an oxidation ditch and they are doing a great job,” Griggs said. “They are doing better than the other oxidation ditches in the state.”
The capacity of the plant is designed to meet the peak flow not just typical daily flow. The rare peak flow is three times the average flow or 21 MGD in the new plant.
Wastewater that enters the Manchester sewer system is treated in an Oxidation Ditch system and then flows through a 24-inch line about a mile to the release point near Old Stone Fort. In the future, if the city needs to further expand wastewater plant capacity, it would have to pipe water further, about six miles, to a point in Normandy Reservoir. The long term plans for discharge would occur in 2050.
The effluent limit is based on lowest level the river will see at the three day, 20-year drought level at that point in the river. That flow rate is halved so that no more than 50% will ever be plan discharge. The plant’s discharge is clean and would be safe at 100%, Griggs assured the board.
At the Water and Sewer Board meeting, that board passed the initial step for Griggs & Maloney to begin the process of designing the expansion. This contract will next go before the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the city attorney. This contract does not obligate the board to the full project only covers front end work for grant funding sources, permits, geotechnical work and surveys.
This initial, due-diligence contract was for $300,000.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick asked why the board is choosing to go with this firm, to confirm that a different consultant wouldn’t offer a different estimate. Director of Water and Sewer Bryan Pennington said that Griggs has been the engineering firm that has worked with the city for 30 years, that he has designed long-lasting and effective systems. Professional services are not required to be bided out in Tennessee.