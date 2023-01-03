The Manchester Water and Sewer Board approved, at a Dec. 27 special call meeting, a proposal that could significantly raise the cost for developers to connect to the city’s systems.
The proposed Water and Wastewater Capacity Fee and Ready to Serve Charge (RSC) would add an additional $1,500-$20,000 to the cost of water and wastewater taps.
“We kind of knew this was coming… this is long overdue,” said Chairman Michael Anderson. “(Duck River Utility Commission) has raised the (fresh) water rates. We’ve already incurred one rate increase that I don’t think we’ve incorporated. And there is another one coming almost certainly in 2023.”
Manchester Director of Water and Sewer Phil Miller said that the increases are to offset department costs and to prepare for a long-term $55 million upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant.
“This probably should have been done a long time ago,” he said. “It costs a ton of money to get the wastewater to the plant, through pumping, the collection system and all the problems we have with that.”
The proposed fees will address new commercial and residential building in the city. A single family unit will capacity fee will be $1,500 for sewer and $500 for freshwater.
Currently a water tap is $1,250 for residential and sewer is $1,000 for basic connections.
Commercial properties will face a capacity fee (based on proposed water use, 200 gallons per day) and a RSC fee of $4,000.
Residential units will be charged $2,050+ $1,250 tap fee and a $1,000 sewer fee for a total of $4,300 per unit. Multiplexes will be charged that for each unit.
Miller said the fees were comparable to similar Tullahoma fees
Miller said as the fees currently stand, a developer potentially could come in pay for one tap and have the city on the hook for treating multiple units.
A commercial apartment complex with five units could see $20,000 in fees. Currently that development could only face $7,250 in fees.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick said some developers are essentially cheating the system by hooking into one sewer tap.
Visiting Alderman Donny Parsley suggested the fees would help with the situation.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hear the proposed fee rates at the January 3 meeting. A second reading if it passes will be in February, making the fees effective March 1.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
