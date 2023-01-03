Sewer.JPG

The Manchester Water and Sewer Board approved, at a Dec. 27 special call meeting, a proposal that could significantly raise the cost for developers to connect to the city’s systems.

The proposed Water and Wastewater Capacity Fee and Ready to Serve Charge (RSC) would add an additional $1,500-$20,000 to the cost of water and wastewater taps.

