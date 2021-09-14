Manchester Water and Sewer Board brought up the dormant topic of the proposed Exit 105 water and sewer line extension during the September meeting, during which the board discussed a $55 million expansion of the city’s wastewater plant.
“We’re looking at taking (in the not too distant future) the sewer line to Exit 105,” Vice Mayor Mark Messick told engineers from Griggs and Mayloney, the firm designing the expansion.
“That’s going to bring in a lot of new (development),” he said.
The expansion of the sewer plant will bring its capacity up to 6.9 MGD, the limitations on the plant come from state limitations on the size of the Duck River at the spot where the city releases the effluent. The easiest solution to give the plant more capacity in the extended future is to basically lay a new forced main line to run deep into the lake to release.
Members of the board recalled the price of the Exit 105 extension at about $5 million,
“At one time, the county had a grant to put that in,” Messick said.
A county commissioner visiting the meeting confirmed that the grant was $1.5 million but it just sat there and never did anything. The county has $4.6 million in Rural Infrastructure funds that could be used to do a project. The perception coming from the meeting was that a growing movement of county commissioners are leaning to a partnership with the city.
Director of Water and Sewer Bryan Pennington said that when the city or county wants to proceed, it would be a “prepared growth project” that anticipates where development is happening and be ready there.
“What has to happen when you do the 105 project...it’s a water and sewer project,” he said. “You’re going to have to start pretty much back here at the old water plant.”
The water line that serves the north end of town was installed in the 1960s to only serve the North Coffee Elementary School and will certainly not serve a large hotel with a large demand. The diminutive 8 inch-reduced to 6 inch line, coupled with a low water tower simply does not provide enough water or pressure.
“If the county wants the 105 to be a corridor, and the county and the city work together and you get water and sewer there, it’s a viable option,” Pennington said.
Messick speculated that the city would not see much support from the county during its current administration. “If we want to wait on the county to chime in, that’s two years down the road.” .
Mayor Marilyn Howard called the Exit 105 property a “hot commodity” and that people are going to want to develop there.
“We’re moving to move Manchester forward,” she said.
“If you don’t do this, you don’t build houses,” added Water Board Chairman Michael Anderson.