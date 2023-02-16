Water line work

A move by the Water and Sewer Commission to recommend a substantial hike in connection costs for new construction will offset some of the costs to the department.

If the proposed capacity fees are approved by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, developers will see a per single family unit fee. Hotels will be charged by the number of rooms divided in half. 

Tags

More Stories

Water and sewer taps cost could double

Water and sewer taps cost could double

A move by the Water and Sewer Commission to recommend a substantial hike in connection costs for new construction will offset some of the costs to the department.

CCHS announces top 10% list for Class of 2023

CCHS announces top 10% list for Class of 2023

Coffee County Central High School Valedictorian Abigail Clark and Salutatorian Audrey Barton are the first in the list of the Class of 2023 Top 10%. Also named in alphabetical order are Saul Acevedo, Savannah Barnard, Brent Bernard, Kathryn Brown, David Chu, Kaitlyn Clark, Katie Cotten, Hann…

Local Artisan Feature: Barbara Keen

Local Artisan Feature: Barbara Keen

From a red pickup truck hauling a load of pumpkins to a large work featuring hot air balloons in flight, stained glass artist Barbara Keen has been crafting these colorful works of art for the last 20 years.

BOMA approves new Rec. Center roof

BOMA approves new Rec. Center roof

After a serious debate and a bit of a standoff, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman finally reached an agreement at its February meeting about how extensive the Manchester Recreation Complex roof repair will be.

Recommended for you