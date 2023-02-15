The Manchester Water and Sewer Commission approved at the February recommending a bid for a new trailer mounted televising system that will be purchased using city designated American Recovery Act money totaling $250,000.
The Committee chose the pull behind box trailer system over and RV-style truck mounted system.
The hardware includes a rover that will give the department a way to examine the interior of lines to scout out portions that need repairs. Crews will pull up to a manhole drop the rover in and drive the remote rover along to examine the pipe.
Director of Water and Sewer Phil Miller told the board that once the department gets data from the flow monitoring study, it will pinpoint the infiltration/inflow (I&I) that causes the chronic manhole overflows.
Miller estimated that once the bid is approved, the system should be delivered in about one month.
The lower of two bids was provided by Jet- Vac for $250,000. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will give final approval of the bid.
