Manchester Water and Sewer Director Bryan Pennington has announced his resignation. His last day will be July 8.
In his letter announcing the move, Pennington says that he has accepted a position with the Arnold Air Force Base. Pennington has worked for the city for nearly 25 years and in addition to his duties with Water and Sewer, he has served previously as an interim city manager.
“The decision to leave was not an easy one,” Pennington writes. “There have been many sleepless nights and a lot of prayers.”
Pennington says that this is the best decision from himself and his family.
“I have enjoyed working with you through the years,” he said.
City Mayor Marilyn Howard added that the city will certainly miss Pennington.
“I want what is best for you and your family and your future,” she said.
Howard said that she is appreciative of all that Pennington has done for the city.