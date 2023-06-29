Watkins.JPG

Chief Deputy Frank Watkins. 

 Staff Photo by John Coffelt

Coffee County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Frank Watkins recently celebrated 30 years working with the department.

Watkins started with the department June 1, 1993 as a correction officer in what was then the “new” jail, located in what is now the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Office. After transferring to become a road deputy two years later in 1995, he attended basic police school from April 28, 1996 until June 20, 1996.

