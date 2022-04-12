During a Capital Outlay Committee discussion about the Wayside Acres Subdivision septic system, an estimate was reported that said that the facility could fail within the next few years.
Mayor Gary Cordell said that he had discussed the matter with Robert Gilliam.
“Their concern is that it might be failing,” Cordell said. “He said it might be a year or so. That’s the first I’ve heard of that.”
Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt noted that the facility only handles liquids, called in the industry, brown water. The solids, he said, stop at individual residential septic tanks.
The county set up the Water and Wastewater Authority, the board that actually owns and maintains the facility using off duty county maintenance personnel.
Hunt also brainstormed an idea to negotiate early on in the Megasite development that the brown water from the subdivision be piped to be treated in a potential new sewage treatment plant that would be needed for the site.
“If this Megasite comes on, I don’t see any way to avoid building their own wastewater treatment plant. They’ll have to. Those homes are right there, so why would it not be feasible to work some deal early on with the developer,” Hunt said.
“They wouldn’t be collecting solids, it would only be collecting brown water. That would get us out of the (sewer) business.”
According to the discussion, the county is in debt for the facility for an additional five years.
The Manchester Times has reached out to Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority for clarification on the situation.
According to Commission and Water and Wastewater Authority member, Margaret Cunningham, the “Mayor did not understand what Gilliam told him.”
According to what Cunningham said, Cordell’s conversation was about one of the suggested ARP projects which Wayside has applied for to the Budget and Finance Committee. During that conversation, according to Cunningham, the topic of the facility’s possible failure was addressed.
“The leach field was not designed properly 17 years ago leaving trees in in the leach field, which is killing all the trees which then fall and tear up all the leach lines not enabling the water to come from the plant properly,” Cunningham said.
“The ‘predicted failure’ was in reference to the leach lines, NOT the plant.”
Cunningham said that if this must be fixed with ARP funds or the leach field will fail to work properly in the future.
Cunningham clarified that the county owes no debt on this plant.
“The Wastewater Authority is paying the county back for the borrowed funds for building of the facility originally built. That was completely erroneous for the Mayor to make that statement and Capital Outlay has nothing to do with the operation of Wayside Acres plant, that is a Water and Wastewater Authority responsibility only.”