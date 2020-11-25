Poll workers are essential to the security of the election process, said Andy Farrar, administrator of elections for Coffee County.
“Poll officials volunteer not for the pay but to help our citizens with the voting process,” Farrar said.
“Over the last two years, I have met all of these great people and not one single person has ever asked me what or when they will get paid. All of the questions that come up are on how the voting process works and how can we better serve the voters. These volunteers are our neighbors, friends, and family that live and also vote in Coffee County. They are there to help.”
Poll workers “take great pride in ensuring that each election is conducted ethically and that every voter is able to cast their vote for their candidate,” said Farrar.
“This year has been extremely tough on our workers,” Farrar said. “Most of the volunteers are retired citizens and they had to make a decision on coming back and working during this pandemic. Most of our workers did decide to return, while a few due to preexisting conditions could not. To make a decision on their health versus volunteering to work during 2020 Elections like they have for years past was a difficult one.”
This year, Coffee County has completed “three major elections with record breaking voter turnout in November,” according to Farrar.
“These great individuals come in contact with hundreds of people on Election Day and thousands during early voting, and we all owe poll workers a huge ‘Thank You’ for their service,” Farrar said. “The Election Commission and staff would like to sincerely thank all of our past and present poll officials for their hard work. To everyone in Coffee County, thank you for working with us this year. From everyone at the Election Commission, we would like to wish you a happy, safe, and blessed Thanksgiving.”
Coffee County averages between 140 to 170 poll officials for each election, according to Farrar.
Poll officials’ responsibilities range from setting up the voting precinct, providing help and assisting voters with the voting process, verifying that each person is properly registered to vote, making sure voters follow all state and federal laws, printing the results at the end of the night, and closing up the precinct after everything is done, said Farrar.
“There are so many more responsibilities that our poll officials do that I did not list, but most importantly, they do this because they care about our elections and want to help.”
Amie Miles is one of Coffee County poll workers. She served as officer of elections at the Ada Wright Center in Manchester Nov. 3.
“This is my first year helping out the Coffee County Election Committee,” Miles said. “I have previous experience working for the Rutherford County election committee, so this is something I’m used to. I feel as a citizen it’s my duty to help out. It was kinda slow at the precinct, but steady. Many voters in this district already early voted so the slow day is within expectations. All of the people at the Election Committee and all the volunteers at the Ada Wright Center are fantastic to work with.”