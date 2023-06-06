Veterans’ groups remember fallen with annual ceremony
Coffee County veterans’ groups hosted the annual Memorial Day ceremony on the Square Monday, May 29 to pay tribute to the heroic Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the nation.
Fred Kasper, Ret. Master Chief USN, led the ceremony to recognize the 1.3 million servicemen and women.
“We are all a living testament that freedom is not free,” Karper said. “It was the blood of over 1.3 million American men and women who served as the currency for the freedoms we all enjoy today.”
Keynote speaker Ret. Col. Ron Bailey reminded the gathered that this is a day for more than purchasing items on sale or the start of summer.
“Too many Americans do not have someone in their family that serves or have served in the military, to understand the sacrifices that go with serving this great nation,” Bailey said.
“Currently there are about 19 million US veterans…representing less than 10% the total US population.”
Bailey recounted remembering those sacrifices when his family visited the beaches of Normandy, France.
“To walk on Juno and Omaha beaches and visualize being there on June 6, 1944, of what it would have been like to the American men risking their life to defeat the brutal occupation of Europe,” Bailey said.
Bringing that sentiment home were the tombstones and their inscriptions of ages of the soldiers who died there.
“Please remember to pay the proper respect to the deceased service members and let their families know we pray with them for their lost ones,” Bailey said.
“This nation will always remember its fallen on this sacred day of mourning. God, please continue to watch over this great nation and watch over the men and women serving today in our military,” Bailey concluded.
Karper introduced Operation Joy, a group of veterans who visit area assisted homes to sing and perform comedy routines. Operation Joy performed each branch of the services’ songs.
