The Webb School Theatre will present “Clue – High School Edition” on the Chapel Stage April 22-24 at 7 p.m. The production is open to the public. Reservations are required, and tickets are available at www.thewebbschool.com. General admission is $10. Masks are required, and there will be temperature checks at the door. For more information, call 931-389-5703.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. “Clue” is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! -- Broadway Publishing
Theatre director is Ruth Cordell, Webb’s speech and theatre teacher. Janet Linton, Fine Arts Department chair, is music director. Michaela Gilgenbach, Spanish teacher, is tech director.
The cast includes: Slate Bowers, Wadsworth; Trey Snell, Professor Plumb; Winston Dugdale, Mr. Green; Elliot Williams, Colonel Mustard; Mason Yoes, Ensemble Man #1, Boddy, Plus; Wes Scott-Wetherbee, Chief of Police; Aspen Northcutt, Singing Telegram, Cook, Plus; Nova Northcutt, Ensemble Woman, Plus; Eva Pagello, Ensemble, Plus; Bailey Brock, Scarlett; Mili Walton, Mrs. White; Lucy Wilson, Mrs. Peacock; and Elle Thompson, Yvette. The Stage Manager, Assistant to Director 1 is Caitlin Jeralds and Stage Manager 2, Wes Scott-Wetherbee. The tech crew includes: Kacey Calhoun, Johnathon Savage, Jayden Anderson, Evie Stewart and Savarna Ghosh.