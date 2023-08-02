WeCARE brings community together to serve

Over 50 volunteers arrived early at Westwood Elementary School Saturday, July 29 to participate in the annual WeCARE event that provides support for underprivileged students and families in the district.
Manchester City School Family Resource Center Coordinator BJ Sylvia said that 178 students were served, but that the number would grow in the first weeks of school to nearly 300.
Each year the FRC working through partnerships in the community provides those students with a new backpack, clothes, hygiene items, school supplies and a voucher for new shoes. It’s a way to meet the disadvantaged students’ basic needs.
For the families, parents received care packages with food, cleaning supplies and information on where to seek help with pressing issues for the family.
WeCARE is heavily supported by the community.
Shanon Stowe of the Community Table, a ministry of Canvas Community Church said that it’s a privilege to work with the city schools.
“Part of the reason we were founded was out of the need that we saw with the children and the families that come to the school system,” Stowe said.
“It’s just really important for us to give back to our community and provide in any way we can... to lighten the load on these families,” she said.
Sylvia added, “We want to thank all faith-based organizations, businesses, individuals and community partners who helped to ensure a successful event.”
She said that Trinity Baptist provided hygiene packs, Community Table provided groceries, First Presbyterian provided dish liquid, First Baptist provided detergent, Pleasant Knoll provided water bottles and Experience Church provided shoes vouchers and the Sportsman and Businessman Charitable Organization provided clothes.
Many businesses and non-profits in the community help cover the cost of clothes, school supplies and backpacks. Many community services providers also distributed resources for the students and families.
“WeCare will ensure that all students are feeling they are on the same level playing field as their peers. We are so very blessed and grateful to be able to serve at this capacity each year. Again, thank you to all who made this a special event for our students and families of Manchester City Schools,” Sylvia said.
