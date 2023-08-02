WeCARE brings community together to serve

WeCARE.JPG

More than 50 volunteers from Manchester City Schools as well as community and faith-based partners came together July 29 for the WeCare program to help those less fortunate in the district. 

 John Coffelt photo

Over 50 volunteers arrived early at Westwood Elementary School Saturday, July 29 to participate in the annual WeCARE event that provides support for underprivileged students and families in the district.

Manchester City School Family Resource Center Coordinator BJ Sylvia said that 178 students were served, but that the number would grow in the first weeks of school to nearly 300.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Over 50 volunteers arrived early at Westwood Elementary School Saturday, July 29 to participate in the annual WeCARE event that provides support for underprivileged students and families in the district.

