Author, actor and Miss Middle Tennessee Klarissa Wheeler only spent one year at Westwood Elementary School, yet that time there left a lasting imprint on her life.
Recently, Wheeler and her canine companion Chai Rose visited the school to share with the third grade her passion for artistic expression.
Wheeler explained that in her book, Princess Charlotte’s favorite flower is a rose, and Chi is her favorite tea. The characters model the author’s real life in many ways.
“The book talks about some really tough issues. The princess’ parents go through a divorce…and gets the puppy to help with her emotions and processing all of that,” she said.
“I went to Westwood in third grade. My mom (Lucia Wheeler) was teaching next door, and I was here for a year with Miss Belamy. During that year we submitted for Reading Rainbow’s Young Writers and Illustrators competition,” Wheeler said.
Her second place award initiated a life-long love of reading and writing. After Westwood, Wheeler transferred to Hume-Fogg High School in Nashville and then attended the University of the South to major in Theater and English.
“I knew I was going to do theater and musical theater, but the English was something that I loved so much, I didn’t want to give that up,” Wheeler said.
Putting her academic studies to work, Wheeler moved to New York to pursue acting. But then the pandemic hit and the Broadway lights dimmed.
Wheeler moved back home and found herself adrift.
“Everything that we were working for just didn’t happen,” she said.
In a dark place, Wheeler sought help and found that returning to writing, and the addition of Chi Rose to the family served as an outlet.
“And ‘The Ordeal of the Royal Puppy’ was born. That was published May 7, 2021. Kids love it. It’s been really awesome to do that,” Wheeler said.
While looking a grad schools, Wheeler decided to do the preliminary for Miss Tennessee in McMinnville and was named Miss Middle Tennessee.
“I had not done a pageant since I was 10 or 11. The pageant happened, and I won. I think it was definitely a God thing,” Wheeler said.
She is now touring schools as part of the pageant’s social initiative that promotes art education in early youth.
“I’ve always loved kids, and my background is in education. That’s something since I was in high school, I’ve felt very called to, working with kids in the realm of art education,” Wheeler said.
She teaches middle school theater education at Grace Christian Academy in Franklin.
“I’ve always loved telling a story, whether it’s on stage, behind a camera or through writing, to kids,” Wheeler said.