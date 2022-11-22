Westwood Elementary School fifth grade students took to the stage to present the school’s annual Veterans Day program Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Despite being postponed due to illness, area residents of all ages filled the school, decorated with red, white and blue decorations and handmade paper poppies.
Westwood Principal Rebecca Welch welcomed veterans and fellow guests to the program, which was organized by teachers Deidra Goins and Amy Knight.
“Thank you this year especially, for all of your flexibility and understanding as we navigated a school closure, sickness and availability of those that help make this program so endearing year after year,” Welch said. “At the 11th hour we have several substitutes for specific parts, and these substitutes have certainly stepped up to the task at hand and we are so proud of them, each and every one.”
Welch said it was the first time in the 20 years the school has done a Veterans Day program that it had to be rescheduled.
“It is both an honor and a privilege to be a part of such a community-wide event,” she said.
The program opened with the Westwood Middle School Singers performing the National Anthem, followed by a series of performances of speeches such as President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, Winston Churchill’s “We Shall Fight on the Beaches” speech and President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 national address during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The Armed Forces Medley was performed next, with veterans in attendance asked to stand when their service branch’s song was played.
Deidra Goins said she and fellow fifth grade teacher Amy Knight have been working with the students for about two weeks in preparation for the annual Veterans Day program.
“Children are amazing and they remember things a lot quicker than we do,” Goins said. “Amy Knight and I, we carefully select speeches from history that we feel meet our criteria for this program and we started working on the program.”
Goins said it is important for the students to understand the sacrifices that have been made to make the United States what it is.
