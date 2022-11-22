Westwood Middle School photo 01.jpg

Fifth Grade students at Manchester’s Westwood Elementary host a Veterans Day program Wednesday, Nov. 16.

 Nathan Havenner

Westwood Elementary School fifth grade students took to the stage to present the school’s annual Veterans Day program Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Despite being postponed due to illness, area residents of all ages filled the school, decorated with red, white and blue decorations and handmade paper poppies.

