The Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) Tennessee is very pleased to announce that Westwood Middle School has been awarded the Tennessee Purple Star School Award (PSSA).
Westwood Middle School was one of 18 schools in the state to receive this award. The Tennessee Purple Star School Award was designed to highlight military-friendly schools that show a major commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s military.
Awardees receive a banner to display in their buildings. A school must reapply every two years to maintain the recognition status. Schools are eligible for the award if they have a point of contact within the school that has completed a professional development component specific to the needs of military-connected students.
The school website must contain a page that provides resources for military families. The school then chooses an additional activity that aligns with the school’s population and goals. For families, the designation will help guide them to schools that have supports in place.
In November 2020, the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3) Tennessee, opened applications for the second class of Tennessee Purple Star School Awards. The award is designed to recognize military-friendly schools in Tennessee. Children in military families experience many challenges: transfers to multiple schools, adapting to new environments, or a parent deployed to a war zone.
Military-connected children have needs that are different from other students. The compact addresses the key educational transition issues encountered by military families including enrollment, placement, attendance, eligibility, and graduation. The compact was adopted by all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Tennessee adopted the compact in 2011. The Purple Star School Award aligns with the components in the Military Interstate Compact.
For more information on the Military Interstate Children’s Compact visit our website at: https://www.tn.gov/sbe/committees-and-initiatives/military-interstate-children-s-compacttennessee- state-council--mic3-.html