One year ago the world changed, or at least it did for the area students March 13, 2020, the last day normal school day of the school year.
Westwood Elementary took time out with an assembly Friday, March 12, 2021 to reflect on the abrupt shift in education and to celebrate that this term is so much better than last year.
Principal Rebecca Welch said, “The school year was so abruptly and unexpectedly ended that it felt undone. We didn’t get to say our goodbyes nor did we get to share our traditional end of year activities.”
She notes that “we all adjusted to the new norm as well as we could. More than anything, we all longed for the day when we could be together at WES in-person once more.”
The entire school gathered to cheers, inspirational messages, antidotes from the quarantine, extra recess time and ice cream.