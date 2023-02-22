Westwood Middle School will present “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” March 2-5 at the Manchester Arts Center, 128 E. Main St.

Featuring a cast of about 40 students from Westwood’s 6th, 7th and 8th grades, the show will also feature the College Street Elementary School Choir and the College Street Elementary Steel Drum Band.

More Stories

Insurance benefits are a sore spot in the city

In April of 2022, the City of Manchester decided to forgo its employee insurance plan through the State of Tennessee in favor of a plan through Blue Cross/Blue Shields & Gerber Life Insurance Company.

Manchester Rotary hosting new "Even Better" community event

Manchester Rotary Club is moving out into the community with a new event series designed to celebrate community and make a difference. The club will host its first “Even Better” event from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Common John Brewing Co. located at 210 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.

City seeks $1.25 million sewer grant

The Manchester Board Of Mayor and Aldermen officially approved the application for a $1 million grant to improve the city sewer system during its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Water and sewer taps cost could double

A move by the Water and Sewer Commission to recommend a substantial hike in connection costs for new construction will offset some of the costs to the department.

