What’s happening around town? With events starting to happen again, we’re excited to resume announcing your community events. If you have an announcement you’d like to submit, email the details to Jcoffelt@manchestertimes.com.
The annual Mt. Carmel Cemetery Decoration Day will be held from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. The church invites everyone to attend with all donations going to the cemetery fund.
Ivan Parker will perform at 2 p.m., May 16 at Noah’s Fork Baptist Church.
A motorcycle ride to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be June 5, starting in Mt. Juliet and ending at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center. For more information, call Tim Chelette at 615-308-7502.