In a charming little shop right beside the square in Manchester, Logan Fann-Stuteville runs a flower shop called The Mossy Pot.
Fann-Stuteville describes her shop as a plant and flower shop that happily tends to all occasions. Weddings, funerals and all events that require floral accents.
There is a potting station where friends and family, parents and kids, can come in and pick a pot and plant and dress it up however they please. “They get to make it something special for who they want to gift it to,” said Fann-Stuteville as she continued passionately about how the specialty of the products make others happy.
The store is chalked full of fragrant potpourri, unique candles, bracelets, and of course plants.
Fann-Stuteville hinted that perhaps tea is in the future of the establishment as well.
“It’s been my dream to get to create something beautiful,” she said when asked why she chose to open the store. “I’ve been passionate about plants and flowers my whole life and it has always been a dream to make something beautiful for someone.”
The words ring true as Fann-Stuteville continued to mention that when having to choose between her career and her dream, she chose her dream.
While her background is in dental hygiene, she started the shop as a hobby, creating a small studio in her house which she ran for the first two years of The Mossy Pot.
Fann-Stuteville dropped down to one day a week as a dental hygienist to dedicate more time to her shop and better serve the customers.
The creative shop owner went on to say that she is happy that she gets to exercise her passion and give back to the community.
She hopes to continue supporting other small and local businesses and is excited to serve the town.
She invites everyone to see what she has in store where you will be treated as a friend and greeted with a smile.