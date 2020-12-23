‘White Trash Christmas Bash’ brings mayor’s ire

A Tullahoma aldermen has landed in social media hot water yet again, this time prompting a response from the mayor and another alderman.
Newly-elected Alderman Jenna Amacher is again facing social media backlash after pictures of her at a themed Christmas party circulated on Facebook this weekend.
In the photo, Amacher can be seen posing in front of a Confederate flag with another woman while holding signs that include a movie quote and a southern idiom. The photo, which was shared around social media sites like Facebook and Twitter and seen by thousands across the state and country, prompted a response from Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis.
In a statement released from the city, the mayor called the post “controversial” and said it did not “reflect the values of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen” in his opinion. This was the first time the mayor publicly spoke on controversy surrounding the freshman alderman.
According to social media posts by Amacher addressing the photo, she attended a “themed Christmas Party with my family” that was “meant to be funny.”
“I am so sick of this ‘politically correct’ culture,” she said online. “Live your life and mind your p’s and q’s. There is nothing racist about these photos.”
Amacher live
A subsequent live Facebook video from Amacher saw her explaining the context of the photo.
“Over the weekend, my family had their annual Christmas get together,” she said.
Amacher said the party was hosted by her older brother and his wife and was a “parody-type party, meant to be funny.”
“We had a ‘White Trash Christmas Bash,’” she said.
Amacher said the theme of the party was meant to be “satirical, a parody, a spoof.”
“You gotta think Saturday Night Live or Blazin’ Saddles,” she said before calling for the end of “political correctness in society.”
“We have lost all common sense,” she said in the video. “It’s okay to laugh, and it’s okay to poke fun at stereotypes. There’s a time to be sensitive, and I understand that, but this was not my party. This was my family’s party. If that’s what they chose to do, and I chose to attend, I don’t feel guilt for taking part in that and being an active part of that. I’m not going to apologize for that.”
Amacher further stated the issue at hand was about personal freedoms and that she would not “become someone else just because I ran for office.”
“This speaks to much more than just me attending my family’s Christmas party, which, again, I will not apologize for,” she said. “Just because I’m an elected official for a part-time board does not mean that I will bow down and give up, number one, attending any function with my family and, number two, bow down and say that I’m sorry if that family function offended you.
“We live in a free nation. You don’t have to agree with my ideas and my viewpoints just like I don’t have to agree with yours, but I will stand up for your right to have an idea or a viewpoint. I will stand up for your right to be satirical or to have fun, to poke fun.
“This is about our freedoms. This is about your freedoms. This is about my freedoms. And if you think I’m just going to let anybody bully me into conforming to what their appropriate social standards are, it’s just not going to happen.”
Additionally, Amacher took issue with the city posting the mayor’s statement on the official website and Facebook page for the city of Tullahoma, saying it “felt like a direct attack against me.”
“I was really upset that the city of Tullahoma, namely the mayor, posted on the city’s page that basically that they were offended by my latest Facebook post from my Christmas party from my family, and that it did not reflect the views of the board of mayor and aldermen,” she said. “First of all, I’m not sure that he understood that this was a parody, and that this was making fun of stereotypes. Whether he did or didn’t is beside the point. It was completely inappropriate for him to put his own personal viewpoint on the city’s page.
“I felt like it was kind of a direct attack against me. I’m a sitting alderman, and he’s a sitting mayor. Last time I checked, I was duly elected to sit on that board, so to speak for the board as a whole, when I sit on the board, on the city’s page, it was just not appropriate.
“If you want to put that on your own mayoral page or whatever and say, ‘Ooh, I don’t like this; this is not a reflection of my ideas of a good time,’ fine. That’s for you to say. That’s fine.”
Amacher also took issue with what she claimed was “censorship” on the part of the city when it came to Facebook comments on the post about the mayor’s statement.
“They were censoring people’s comments,” Amacher said. “If you’re going to put it on the city’s page, first of all, you’d better not censor the comments, but the censorship, the only valid censorship of ideas is the right of people not to listen. If you didn’t like what you saw, if you didn’t like what you heard, then turn it off. Maybe it’s not for you. Nobody should dance around you being offended. I’m not going to.”
The alderman also addressed rumors of calls for her to resign in the video, stating she does not “bow down easily.”
“If that’s your plan – I’ve heard people talk about recall, asking me to resign – y’all, I don’t bow down easily. This is about more than just me. This is happening all over the nation, and if you think I’m going to bow down, I suggest you pack your lunch, because it’s going to be a long day.”
Amacher ended her video by encouraging citizens to contact her by phone or email to talk about the photo or any other issue.
“If you have concerns, I suggest you reach out to me,” she said.
The offer did not extend to anyone not currently residing in Tullahoma, however.
“If you do not live in the city of Tullahoma, I don’t care to hear from you on this,” she said. “I don’t mean that in an ugly way, but I work for the city of Tullahoma. I work for the citizens of Tullahoma – we’ll put it that way – not anywhere else.”
The News reached out to Amacher for further comment but did not receive a response; however, Amacher addressed the issue publicly via her personal account and official alderman page as well as during the Tuesday, Dec. 22 BOMA meeting, which was held via Zoom and streamed to Facebook by the city.
Colleague comments
The post also prompted an online response from fellow Alderman Daniel Berry.
In a Facebook live video posted at around 8 p.m. Monday, Berry said he disagreed with the sentiment of Amacher’s photo but also disagreed with the city posting the statement from Knowis on the city’s website.
“I don’t like scenes; I don’t like public nastiness,” he said in the video. “You don’t air your family laundry out in public. We’ve been doing that.
“I do not agree with posts or comments made by some of our fellow aldermen, and I know that they don’t always agree with mine,” Berry said in the video. He continued, saying that while each board member has the right to say and do as they please, “so long as you don’t break the law,” they also had a “responsibility” to “strive to be better and be an example.”
“Along with our positions, there are some assumed responsibilities there,” he said.
“I do think that us as individual board members should individually make our stances be known,” Berry continued. “I do disagree with a post that was made on the city’s website. I don’t disagree with the sentiment, but I disagree with that post being from an individually elected official being posted on the city’s website. I think that that is a slippery slope that we don’t want to go down.”
Berry further said there were “sacrifices that come with the job” of alderman or mayor.
“There are times where I want to say something, but I can’t,” he said. “Sometimes you have to bite your tongue.”
Additionally, Berry said he was tired of the divisiveness on the board, calling for the members to get back to doing the work of the city and not be “at each other’s throats constantly.”
The mayor’s statement regarding the White Trash Christmas Bash post can be found at https://www.tullahomatn.gov/12904-2/