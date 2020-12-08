Who oversees Arrowheads Museum?

Attorney Shawn Trail represents the Coffee County Manchester Tullahoma, Inc., the board operating the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum.
According to the Secretary of State Office, the organization is registered with the Tennessee Department of State – Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming, an exempt charity, until Dec. 31, 2020.
The museum has filed documents with the IRS and has a tax-exempt status. The organization has filed with the IRS “as far back as our records go (2008),” according to Kiera Nimmo, compliance analyst with Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming Office of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
“The most recent Form 990 on file is FYE (fiscal year end) 6/30/2020,” Nimmo said.
According to the Secretary of State Office, the board members of the museum are: President/ Treasurer Keith A. Nash and Vice President Arlissa Campbell. Barbara Harris serves as secretary.