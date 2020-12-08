Who oversees Arrowheads Museum?

This file photo from a private tour of the Arrowheads Aerospace Museum shows volunteer Keith Nash explaining an exhibit of K.K. Huddleston’s Marine uniform during WWII. The museum held an auction, selling items that were displayed at the museum, and the items could be picked up from the museum Saturday, Dec. 5.

 File photo

Attorney Shawn Trail repre­sents the Coffee County Manches­ter Tullahoma, Inc., the board operating the Arrowheads Aero­space Museum.

Arrowheads museum dispute

According to the Secretary of State Office, the organization is registered with the Tennessee Department of State – Division of Charitable Solicitations and Gaming, an exempt charity, until Dec. 31, 2020.

County sues Arrowheads Museum

The museum has filed docu­ments with the IRS and has a tax-exempt status. The organization has filed with the IRS “as far back as our records go (2008),” accord­ing to Kiera Nimmo, compliance analyst with Division of Chari­table Solicitations and Gaming Office of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Arrowheads Museum sells items displayed at the museum

“The most recent Form 990 on file is FYE (fiscal year end) 6/30/2020,” Nimmo said.

Chick-Fil-A interested in coming to Manchester

According to the Secretary of State Office, the board members of the museum are: President/ Treasurer Keith A. Nash and Vice President Arlissa Campbell. Bar­bara Harris serves as secretary.

Tags

Staff Writer

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. He is a graduate of THS, Motlow and MTSU. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Recommended for you