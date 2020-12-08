Widening Interstate Drive to begin soon; city relocates water and sewer utility system

Work on widening of Interstate Drive is expected to begin soon.
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Dec. 1 a contract of nearly $240,000 with Prince Utility, Inc. for a water and sewer relocation project at Interstate Drive.
The state will widen Interstate Drive from Highway 53 to the railroad tracks, according to Water Department Director Bryan Pennington.
“There is some water and sewer that will have to be relocated (before widening of the road can begin),” said Pennington last week. “The state will be widening the road, so we have to move those utilities for the widening process.”
Relocating the system is expected to start soon.
“We will be starting the utility relocation fairly quickly, we will have a preconstruction meeting (soon),” Pennington said.
“Once we establish our start time, the contract will be within 90 days,” Pennington said.
The Water and Sewer Department will cover the cost for relocating the water and sewer utility system.
The $240,000 will come from the Water and Sewer fund,” he said.
“The Water and Sewer Department is part of the city, but financially, we are a separate entity from the city. So our funds and the city funds are two separate funds.”