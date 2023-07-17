William Lee Golden photo 01.jpg

Longtime member of The Oak Ridge Boys William Lee Golden will perform with his sons in Manchester as William Lee Golden and The Goldens Friday, Aug. 11 at the Manchester Coffee County Convention Center.

 NATHAN HAVENNER

Iconic Member of The Oak Ridge Boys to perform with family band Aug. 11

Longtime member of The Oak Ridge Boys William Lee Golden will be joined by his family band The Goldens for an evening of classic country hits, old time rock and roll and gospel classics Friday, Aug. 11 at the Manchester Coffee Country Convention Center presented by On Fire Concerts.

