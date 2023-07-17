Longtime member of The Oak Ridge Boys William Lee Golden will perform with his sons in Manchester as William Lee Golden and The Goldens Friday, Aug. 11 at the Manchester Coffee County Convention Center.
Iconic Member of The Oak Ridge Boys to perform with family band Aug. 11
Longtime member of The Oak Ridge Boys William Lee Golden will be joined by his family band The Goldens for an evening of classic country hits, old time rock and roll and gospel classics Friday, Aug. 11 at the Manchester Coffee Country Convention Center presented by On Fire Concerts.
Joined by his sons, grandson Elijah and granddaughter Elizabeth along with some close friends, Golden recorded three albums worth of material ranging from country classics like Johnny Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone” and Hank Williams “I Saw the Light” to old-time rock ‘n’ roll hits such as Bob Seger’s “Hollywood Nights.” Gospel tunes like “Love Lifted Me,” “Power in the Blood” and “Come and Dine” complete the trio of CDs released in 2022.
“If it wasn’t for my kids, I wouldn’t be able to do the project we are doing,” Golden said. “It has been four or five years ago I started seeing this when I would go back home…I needed to get my boys together and we needed to do some things together again.”
“I was realizing that life was slipping away and if I didn’t do it I would always regret it,” he said.
Goldens said he recorded more than 30 songs with The Goldens, and it was something that brought healing during the chaos and negativity of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite more than six decades on the road, Golden, now 84-years old, said he still has a love and enthusiasm for music, just like back when he first started performing.
“You realize when you get my age just how special every day is,” he said. “As you go through life and you start out you have all the enthusiasm, but I find it is just as enthusiastic today as it has ever been for me because I feel like there is still so much that I want to do that I still haven’t done as far as singing and stuff with my boys.”
