Longtime member of The Oak Ridge Boys William Lee Golden will perform with his sons in Manchester as William Lee Golden and The Goldens Friday, Aug. 11 at the Manchester Coffee County Convention Center.

The William Lee Golden & The Goldens concert previously scheduled for the evening of Friday, May 26 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 11.

On Fire Concerts said in a statement Thursday, May 4 that the concert, which will also feature special Guest Clayton Q, was rescheduled due to, “conflicting issues with the local high school graduation and activities they are having the same evening, which was not known to us at the time this concert was scheduled.”

The sound of a waterfall and the turning of the large overshot waterwheel are some of the first sounds visitors will here when they visit the historic Falls Mill & Museum located alongside Factory Creek in Belvidere, Tennessee.

Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni shared fun facts about the collection and use of real and personal property taxes with members of the Manchester Rotary Club during its meeting Tuesday, April 25 at The Mercantile.

After a 2022 Basketball State appearance and 300 Volleyball Career Wins, Coach Andrew Taylor– better known as Coach T– has been named Manchester's Finest Coach.

