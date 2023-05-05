Longtime member of The Oak Ridge Boys William Lee Golden will perform with his sons in Manchester as William Lee Golden and The Goldens Friday, Aug. 11 at the Manchester Coffee County Convention Center.
The William Lee Golden & The Goldens concert previously scheduled for the evening of Friday, May 26 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center has been rescheduled to Friday, Aug. 11.
On Fire Concerts said in a statement Thursday, May 4 that the concert, which will also feature special Guest Clayton Q, was rescheduled due to, “conflicting issues with the local high school graduation and activities they are having the same evening, which was not known to us at the time this concert was scheduled.”
“We understand that this change may cause great inconvenience for you, and we are sincerely sorry,” the statement said.
Cancellation refund information: If the new date does not work for those who have already purchased tickets for the show, a refund will be issued. Refunds should be seen within seven business days for a credit card purchase and within 10 days for a refund processed by check.
Tickets already purchased will be honored at the new date for those who would like to attend the concert Aug. 11.
Ticketholders are asked to confirm if they would like to keep their seats or would like a refund by emailing onfireconcerts@aol.com. Those requesting a refund are asked to provide a mailing address for mailing a check if it has been over ninety days since the purchase.
