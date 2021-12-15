Dr. Frank Gaetano Rao, M.D., Winchester has been accused of "Unprofessional, dishonorable, or unethical conduct, and failure to create and maintain a medical record for every patient by the state Department of Health Board of Medical Examiners.
The board took the following action action: Licensed reprimanded, must complete the medical course Prescribing Controlled Drugs: Critical Issues and Common Pitfalls, restricted from prescribing opioids and collaborating with any APRNs or PAs for six (6) months; must submit proof within 90 days of Board’s Order that physicians, podiatrists, APRNs or PAs with whom respondent collaborates were notified of this discipline; civil penalties of $1,500, plus costs not to exceed $10,000