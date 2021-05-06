A Winchester man has been arrested and charged in the Thursday morning shooting death of his elderly father.
According to Winchester Police Chief Ritchie C. Lewis, 72-year-old Winchester resident Michael Grey Grant was shot and killed by his son, 52 year-old Michael Edwin Grant, as the elderly man sat in the cab of his 18-wheel truck.
The shooting occurred at 11:13 a.m. at Speedy Self Storage, 911 S. College St. in Winchester, Lewis said.
Lewis said the shooter then went to his mother’s residence and told her what he had done.
However, Grant was apprehended by Sgt. Cody Bishop and Patrolman Rocky Thomas while on his way to the Winchester Police Department, police said.
Grant has been charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Franklin County Jail, reports said.
The motive for the shooting is unknown and the incident is under investigation by police detectives. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.