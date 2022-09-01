Annoument Winton.jpg
ALICE ROBERTS

Mike Winton Enters Race for the Tennessee 4th Congressional District. His announcement follows and submitted: 

Mike Winton is an everyday, common-sensed Native Tennessean.  An everyday patriotic American, that has a deep rooted love for God, Family and Country. The business owner and real estate Affiliate  Broker from Tullahoma explained that, while being raised with his three siblings on a family farm in Pelham, TN, by a single mother earning her wages from a shirt factory pay, he came to understand what hard work—and hard times—were.