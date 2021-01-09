A Manchester Police call to the alpine-inspired Forrestwood subdivision resulted in a woman being charged with public intoxication and vandalism following an incident in which she was livestreaming the event on Facebook.
According to the police report, on Dec. 30 officers received a welfare check call to the Chalet Drive area and were advised of an ongoing domestic.
Officers arrived to find a subject, Kelly Lopez, 38, armed with a brick.
The officer on scene said they witnessed the subject throw the 10 lbs. weight onto to the hood of a Nissan Frontier.
When police questioned the subject, whom they say had the odor of intoxicants on her and dilated pupils, she indicated she was upset with her estranged father.
The subject who was, according to police, not welcomed at the father’s home, barged in to his home earlier in the day. The window of a Gulf Stream Camper was also broken.
Lopez was arrested and transported to Coffee County Jail where warrants were obtained.