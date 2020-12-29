Woman attempts backpack heist at department store

A local woman has been charged with shoplifting following a call by the Walmart’s theft prevention personnel on the evening of Dec. 16.
According to a preliminary report by Manchester Police Department, a suspect identified as Monica Summers, was observed putting items into a backpack.
The backpack, according to police, was one that Summers allegedly lifted from the shelves and began stuffing with items.
When confronted by police, Summers reportedly stated that she intended to pay for the items.
Police pulled two pair of leggings, four hair ties, three sets of puffer gloves, two head wraps, a double pack of jewelry and Kensie four pack from the pack. The items totaled $112.
Summers was issued a citation to appear in General Sessions Court for shoplifting.