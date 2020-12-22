Warrants for assault have been obtained against a local woman who “batted” hot coffee onto an employee of a convenience store.
On Saturday, Dec. 12, Manchester Police Department Officer Daryn Gadeken responded to Marathon and Manchester Food Mart, located at 1116 McArthur St., in reference to assault.
Gadeken spoke with the complainant, who told him that she and her nephew’s girlfriend, Sheila Odom, do not get along. Odom entered the Marathon, where the complainant is employed, and “began to make a mess with coffee cups and lids,” according to the preliminary investigative report.
When the owner of the store approached Odom, she told him that she didn’t work there and she didn’t have to clean it up, the report states.
At that time, Odom took a hot cup of coffee and a bottled drink to the counter. The complainant and Odom began arguing and Odom “batted the bottled drink and hot coffee” onto the complainant, who was behind the checkout counter.
“I was shown video of the incident where it clearly shows the hot cup of coffee being thrown onto the complainant,” Gadeken said.