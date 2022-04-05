The Friends Helping Friends Recover, Rebuild Benefit for Woodland Plaza will be Saturday April 9 to help the shop owners whose businesses were damaged in the March 21 fire.
The event will have a 5K run at 1 p.m. and there will also be a silent auction and food trucks at the Coffee County Fairgrounds.
Co-Organizer Pietra Bush said that this event is the chance for the community to come out and support their fellow neighbors.
“This is getting the community together to help those businesses who lost everything in the fire,” she said.
The benefit will help Reese’s Genes Boutique, Greg Green Photography, Most Awesome Cleaning Company and a portion will go to Toliver’s, according to Bush’s understanding.
Additional fundraisers will include a share local event in which select downtown businesses will donate a portion of the day’s sales to the cause.
Bush said that her goal for the event is $5,000-8,000.
“We want to get as much as we can for all these businesses to help. I know that Most Awesome Cleaning Company, unfortunately didn’t have any fire insurance. So they are a complete loss – everything to replace their equipment will be out of pocket,” Bush said.
Bush said the Reese’s was also a total loss. Top Rehab had some damage and water damages. All of the businesses in that shopping plaza has been displaced.
Bush hinted that several of the businesses will be reopening soon. Reese’s announcement will be coming soon.
Help Rebuild Woodland Plaza 5K registration is $35 at https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Manchester/RebuildBenefitforWoodlandPlaza.
Registration ends April 9, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.