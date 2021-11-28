Numerous improvements to the intersection of the McMinnville Highway and Hillsboro Boulevard are continuing.
According to TDOT Community Relations Officer Rae Anne Bradley, the contractor is working on demolition of existing sidewalks/islands and excavation for new signal poles at the intersection of SR-2 and SR-55.
She said that upon completion of the intersection improvements, the contractor will move to begin work on the interchange lighting installation.
“All work is expected to be complete by the end of this year. Motorists should proceed with caution when traveling through the work zone and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment,” Bradley said.
This project was awarded to Rogers Group, Inc. for $869,055.00 and began on Sept. 29. The project was designed primarily to provide various pedestrian improvements at the intersection of SR-2 and SR-55.
These improvements included the installation of pedestrian signals, ADA ramps, new traffic signals and sidewalks. The contract also includes the installation of additional lighting to the I-24 Exit 111 ramps and the SR-55/I-24 interchange.