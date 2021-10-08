The union at Batesville Casket narrowly averted a strike Monday, Sept. 27 with the signing of a contract offer from the company for four years.
The USW Local 9137 had voiced concerns to the Manchester Times about a previous offer that company had made.
The plant of about 300 employees has a large union presence.
In a statement first published by the Southern Standard, Batesville Casket said the contract was a mutually acceptable agreement “that is fair and equitable for our employees and our company.”
“What matters most now is that we remain focused on providing high-quality caskets to our funeral home customers so they can help families honor the lives of those they love,” said Batesville in its statement. “Our valued employees understand the significance of the products we provide, and we are extremely proud and grateful for their hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic,” the statement reads.