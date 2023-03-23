Wrestlers recognized by Coffee County BOE

Coffee County wrestlers Blayne Myers, Jade Lenhart and Jacob Barlow are pictured with Co-athletic Director Brad Costello, CCCHS Principal Paul Parsley and Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson during a recognition at the March 13 Board of Education meeting.
Three members of the Coffee County Central High School wrestling team were recognized by the Board of Education during its regular meeting March 13 for their achievements at the TSSAA State Competition.
These wrestlers are Jade Lenhart, who placed sixth in her weight class, Jacob Barlow, who placed fifth in his weight class and Blayne Myers, who placed fourth in his weight class.
Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson said it has been a season of adversity and adjustment for the wrestling team, but they persevered throughout all the challenges.
“We have an athletic squad that lost their house whenever the storm blew through and removed the roof from Coffee County Raider Academy,” Lawson said. “That is where our wrestling program normally practices and competes.”
With the Raider Academy gym not available, the team practiced at the Coffee County Fairgrounds and competed at Coffee County Middle School most of the time.
“They made a lot of adjustments, and they had amazing results come out of that,” Lawson said.
Wrestling Coach Roger Barlow said this was a record-breaking year for Coffee County wrestling, with three medalists at the state tournament.
“This is the most that we have ever had in a single year, and hopefully we can get even more on the medals stand,” Barlow said. “We have a lot of big plans moving forward.”
Barlow said Coffee County’s wrestling’s first state medalist was in 2018.
“It has been a very recent thing and we have just been trying to build slowly but surely upon it,” he said.
Coffee County Schools has formally accepted the donation of a new LED sign for its baseball and softball programs that will help with the upkeep of The Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility through the advertising revenue it generates.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is proud to announce Scotland Stewart, a Franklin County High School sophomore in Winchester, Tennessee, was named first place national winner, and recipient of the $35,000 T.C. Selman Memorial Scholarship award, in its 2022-2023 Voice of Democracy scholars…