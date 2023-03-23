Wrestlers recognized by Coffee County BOE

Coffee County wresetlers photo 01.jpg

Coffee County wrestlers Blayne Myers, Jade Lenhart and Jacob Barlow are pictured with Co-athletic Director Brad Costello, CCCHS Principal Paul Parsley and Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson during a recognition at the March 13 Board of Education meeting.

Three members of the Coffee County Central High School wrestling team were recognized by the Board of Education during its regular meeting March 13 for their achievements at the TSSAA State Competition.

These wrestlers are Jade Lenhart, who placed sixth in her weight class, Jacob Barlow, who placed fifth in his weight class and Blayne Myers, who placed fourth in his weight class.

