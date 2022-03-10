UPDATE: According to Chief Mark Yother, his resignation is not tied to the suspension of the group's executive director.
According to news reports that after an emergency board of directors meeting this week, the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police has suspended its executive director. Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother, TACP president has resigned.
Chief Mark Yother told the Times that the "timing of his resignation made it look like some something, but that's not the case at all."
Yother said that TACP has a commission on readiness, that he helped put together, had discovered what the chief calls "internal problems."
"Part of that was financially. When we found that, I called two emergency meetings with our executive board, and we placed the executive director on administrative leave with pay," Yother said Thursday.
He said in the second meeting the decision was made to terminate if an agreement couldn't be made concerning the executive director's resignation.
"We can't do that without a vote of the membership and our membership votes in April, so she's still on administrative leave," Yother said.
"That puts me in a very precarious position because without an executive director or without an interim, all the responsibilities fall back on the president as far as the decision making everyday," he said.
"I just can't afford to dedicate that time to do that. I've got to take care of Manchester. That's why I resigned. It's been a trying period," Yother said.
Yother said specifically that he is not under investigation.
According to a breaking news story by News Channel 4, this comes after in September of 2021, TACP Board of Directors started “addressing their growing concerns of financial accountability and personnel issues that warranted immediate action.”
During this assessment, the TACP President, Chief Mark Yother of the Manchester Police Department, submitted his resignation.
Yother released this statement:
“Due to personal and professional responsibilities, I am resigning as President of TACP, effective immediately. After serving briefly as President of TACP, I believe now is the right time to allow for new leadership, new perspective, new focus, and new hope to lead the association forward in collaboration with our membership and TACP partners. I am confident that TACP has the leadership in place to advance this critically important work that lies ahead.”
Executive Director, Maggi Duncan, responded to her suspension with this statement:
“Supporting Tennessee’s law-enforcement community over the past 21 years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m proud of our accomplishments over the years to professionalize the TACP, strengthen its financial position, and advocate for sound public policies to protect all Tennesseans. I’m saddened and surprised by the board’s actions. Under the circumstances, I have no choice but to explore my options.”
Chief Deborah Faulkner of the Franklin Police Department will assume the role of interim TACP president.
“The integrity the TACP has demonstrated for over 50 years will continue to be our goal. The TACP is comprised of dedicated law enforcement professionals from throughout the state of Tennessee. There will be swift and deliberate action to correct all issues identified during this assessment, as approved by the Board of Directors and TACP membership.”
TACP Board is expected to release details on its future actions, the report states.