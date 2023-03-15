Young Farmers and Ranchers to host Agribee

The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers will host its Agribee contest April 16 at the Coffee County Central High School theater. The event is open to fourth and fifth grade students attending Coffee County, Manchester City and Tullahoma City Schools.
The Agribee is a define and spell bee using agriculture related words. A list of 100 words and definitions will be used for the competition. The words can be found and downloaded from Coffee County Farm Bureau Facebook page or are available for pick-up at The Farm Bureau Office in Manchester.
If additional words are needed due to number of participants, an extra word list will be sent to all who turn in an application.
The event will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at CCCHS, and is open to the public. A $3 charge will be collected upon entry to support the Isaiah House. All students are free.
Students interested in participating must complete an application with parent signature by Friday, March 24. Applications are available at the Coffee County Farm Bureau, 225 E. Main St., Manchester.
Agribee winners will receive: 1st Place- free trip to 4-H camp and $100 cash/gift card, 2nd Place- free trip to 4-H camp and $50 cash/ gift card, 3rd Place- free trip to 4-H camp and $25 cash/ gift card.
After a brief fight on how the plan will be implemented, the Board of Mayor and Alderman passed the first reading of a resolution that will end the weekly pay cycles for two remaining departments in the city starting July 1.
Legendary country singer John Conlee is all set to bring his chart topping hits like “Rose Colored Glasses” and “Common Man” to McMinnville for an evening of live music at The Park Theater Saturday, April 7 presented by On Fire Concerts.
Legacy Health and Rehab donated $5,000 to extend the North Coffee Elementary School sidewalk at the car rider entrance. Principal Adam Clark said that "North Coffee has an extremely supportive community. Dallas Massey with Legacy Health and Rehab reached out to us about supporting our effort…
Local author Dr. Lona Bailey will be speaking about her latest book titled “The Voice of Villainy: The Betty Lou Gerson story” during an Author Talk at the Coffee County Manchester Public Library from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, March 18.
Office Manager/ Warehouse Manager Darryl Wray was recognized by the city for 20 years of service. Presenting a memento of appreciation is Mayor Marilyn Howard at the March 9 Water and Sewer Commission meeting.