Deer Rally Logo.png

Eligible hunters participating in this year’s Statewide Young Sportsmen Deer Hunt are invited to also participate in the 2022 Coffee County Young Sportsmen Deer Rally Oct. 29.

Wildlife Officer Tim Hancock of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the free event will be 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Coffee County Fairgrounds. 

More Stories

Manchester author gearing up for book talk

Since releasing her first novel titled “Dunnigan” last April, Manchester author Jenna Cossey has been busy promoting her historical fiction novel with a series of book talks and blog updates. Cossey will next speak at the Coffee County Historical Society Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.

The Jack: Barbeque competition returns to Lynchburg

The smell of barbeque filled Lynchburg’s Wiseman Park as the heavy hitters from the world of barbeque competition descended on the small Middle Tennessee town to compete in the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15.

Blown out sewer section worse than initially thought

With work beginning on the stalled sewer rehab on “Basins E and I” that had been in limbo since a section of repairs blew out at the Duck River crossing and floated to the surface, more information has come to light on what had happened.

Cardiologist comes to Manchester

Renowned cardiologist Kelly Davis, MD, FACC, an interventional cardiologist with Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, will be seeing patients here in Manchester.

