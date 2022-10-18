Eligible hunters participating in this year’s Statewide Young Sportsmen Deer Hunt are invited to also participate in the 2022 Coffee County Young Sportsmen Deer Rally Oct. 29.
Wildlife Officer Tim Hancock of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the free event will be 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Coffee County Fairgrounds.
“We have always been sort of a rural county and hunting and fishing has been a big thing in Coffee County,” Hancock said.
Hancock said as a game warden for the TWRA, he has taught a hunter safety course for children during the fall, and there was so much interest he decided to come up with an annual event, which became the Coffee County Deer Rally.
Admission is free for all events, including lunch starting at 10 a.m. Eligible hunters will be given one ticket for prize drawings upon registering at the entrance.
Hancock said the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department has always been in charge of making the deer chili, which is made available to not only hunters but their families as well.
One prize scheduled to be given away during the event is a lifetime sportsmen’s license. The prize will be awarded to someone between the ages of 5 and 6-years old.
“They never have to buy anything else to hunt or fish in the state of Tennessee if they win it,” Hancock said.
Hunters do not have to be a Coffee County resident to participate.
Since releasing her first novel titled “Dunnigan” last April, Manchester author Jenna Cossey has been busy promoting her historical fiction novel with a series of book talks and blog updates. Cossey will next speak at the Coffee County Historical Society Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon.
The smell of barbeque filled Lynchburg’s Wiseman Park as the heavy hitters from the world of barbeque competition descended on the small Middle Tennessee town to compete in the 33rd Annual Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbeque October 14- 15.
With work beginning on the stalled sewer rehab on “Basins E and I” that had been in limbo since a section of repairs blew out at the Duck River crossing and floated to the surface, more information has come to light on what had happened.
Following its assessment of weather data related to the storms that rolled through the area on Oct. 12 the National Weather Service has reported that damages were caused by high winds and a microburst.
In the upcoming city of Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission hearing for a request to rezone a parcel of land on Campground Road, the group will face a unique dilemma concerning the parcel being located in the county but its frontage lying on a city street.