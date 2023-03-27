shooting.PNG

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday in what marks the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

The suspect also died after being shot by police following the violence at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade. Police said the shooter was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville, after initially saying she appeared to be in her teens.

Tags

More Stories

Health Highlights: March 27, 2023​

Health Highlights: March 27, 2023​

COVID in pregnancy might raise odds for neurodevelopmental issues in sons. Boys whose mothers had COVID-19 during pregnancy may be slower to reach early developmental milestones than other babies. Read more

How to Plan for Monthly Car Costs

How to Plan for Monthly Car Costs

The average cost of total car ownership in the U.S. rose 16% from 2019 to 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. A new study from NerdWallet conducted by The Harris Poll finds that this cost is wearing on American vehicle owners.The study — conducted among 2,060 U.S. adults from Jan. 31 to...

3 children, 3 adults killed at Christian school in Nashville

3 children, 3 adults killed at Christian school in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday in what marks the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed…

First Citizens Purchases Failed Silicon Valley Bank

First Citizens Purchases Failed Silicon Valley Bank

First Citizens Bank bought the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank in a deal announced Sunday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.  During Monday morning trading, First Citizens Bank shares spiked over 40%. The 17 former branches of SVB opened as First Citizens Bank & Trust Company on Monday. All depositors of Silicon Valley Bridge...

Recommended for you