The Coffee County Board of Education approved the drafting of a contract that will govern Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival’s use of the Central High School Campus from June 11-20.
The new contract will not include use of the inside of the school and asks for $5,000 for use of the parking lot. Renovations to the school over the summer prevent the festival from having access to the school. The repairs that include locker removal, new classrooms and bathroom upgrades are anticipated to be complete by the start of school.
Bonnaroo uses the school as registration and staging area.
Then an additional $1,000 was tacked onto the contract as part of the motion to approve.
Board Member Pat Barton disagreed with the additional funds citing that the initial conversations were for a $4,000 contract.
“You told them $4,000 or did you just insert that $4,000?” Barton asked. “I can’t go against the administration who has talked to them and said $4,000 then turn around and say $5,000,” he said.
Board Member Brett Henley said that the board incurred additional expenses by having it looked at by the board attorney.
“There were other expenses incurred after that discussion,” Henley said.
Barton countered “In the contract, it says we should confer with our attorney, so we would have known that on the front end, would we not?”
Assistant Director of Schools Kelvin Shores told the board that the attorney fees were not discussed at that time.
“But,” pressed Barton, “you saw the contract?”
“—No, I had not,” Shores said. “We did not know the terms.”
Barton said “I hate going against it when someone gives their word.”
The contract passes 6-0 with Barton offering a no vote. The document will go to Bonnaroo named as C3 Presents ,LLC for the festival to approve.