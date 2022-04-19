Coffee County Emergency Management in conjunction with KES held its annual Bonnaroo Exercise earlier this month. This tabletop exercise focused on two different scenarios that could happen at any music festival. This allowed Public safety officials as well as Bonnaroo Private sector to work together on solving the problems in the given scenarios.
There were 21 Local State and Federal Agencies represented at the Tabletop as well as the private sector partners from Bonnaroo representing their Security, Medical, Production, Traffic, and Festival Directors.
There were 70 personnel in attendance. Exercises are done to help all of the players in the event hone their response plans in order to make the festival as safe and secure as possible.