The Coffee County Board of Education approved, in its 2022-23 budget, for $43 million with a 5% pay increase for the entire staff, including classified staff and food service.
The budget that passed, was one of three virtual proposals presented, with the only difference being 3%, 4% or 5% raises.
Director of Schools, Dr. Charles Lawson, said that the budgets are based on revenue estimates.
“We have an estimate of what we will receive of BEP. But we don’t even have an estimate of local funding,” Lawson said.
Lawson noted that the additional percentages in raises would have a “climbing effect on the fund balance.”
The current fund balance is estimated to be $7.0 million with the ending balance amount, projected at June 30, to be $8.4 million. The 5% raise will add $1,173,859 to the budget. That amount will cut into the fund balance, leaving an estimated $7.2 in reserves.
Crabtree made the motion to adopt the budget with the 5% raise, and board member Pat Barton seconded it. The motion passed 7-0.
“I wished it could be 10%,” Board Member Robert Gilley said.
The school system will take the budget to the county Budget and Finance Committee in the coming month.