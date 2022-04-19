Manchester Parks and Recreation Department held the annual egg hunts Saturday, April 19. An estimated 150 parents and children attended the daytime hunt and scoured Fred Deadman Park for 2,000 eggs. The event was sponsored by Servpro. Pictured, Brayleigh Shawl, 4, and Bryleigh Shawl, 4, race to find some eggs.
Manchester hops into Easter with egg hunts
- -Staff photo by John Coffelt
