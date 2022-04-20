Coffee County Probation Director, Linda Baker, in her monthly report to the Law Enforcement Committee, reported the traffic that the office sees in a given month.
According to the documentation there are 1008 active clients for the month with a total of 1332 cases.
Baker noted that there are not 2000 clients on active probation.
The office has 53 new clients, 32 closes closed, and 58 pending violations mailed out and 64 violation warrants.
The department scheduled 840 events with clients, 56 face to face intakes, 369 face to face appointments, 31 scheduled phone visits, 202 phone calls that needed to be documented and 121 messages left by probation officers. Two hundred forty-one appointments were either canceled or were no-shows.
According to the report, the summary of some of the include 11 assaults, 1 contributing to delinquency of a minor, 18 DUI charges, 12 simple possession of methamphetamines, 21 thefts and 20 charges of simple possession of THC.