The Wall Street Journal broke a story today (Thursday, March 4) that General Motors was looking at building a second battery factory in the US with joint venture partner LG Chem Ltd. to expand investments in electric vehicles.
While the story didn't mention what locations the group was looking at, it said that the decision was close to being made and Tennessee is a likely location.
The WSJ cites an unnamed source familiar with the decision making, and other reports only confirm that GM is exploring a second battery-cell plan like the $2.3 billion plant near Cleveland, Ohio.
Spring Hill is the third GM electric vehicle manufacturing site, joining one in Detroit and one in Orion Township Michigan.
In October 2020GM said that "2$ billion will be invested in Spring Hill Manufacturing to build fully electric vehicles including the luxury Cadillac LYRIQ."
Where in Tennessee a site could be located is a tightly held secret, but the area has an abundance of land, available power and water resources plus convenient railway and interstate transportation routes.